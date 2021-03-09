UPDATE – PJHL/Jets Cancel 20-21 Season, Jets Owner Comments

Fraser Valley – Following a Monday night conference call between owners, the Pacific Junior Hockey League has cancelled the rest of its 2020-21 season.

This affects Valley Teams in Abbotsford, Aldergrove, Langley, Mission and the expansion Chilliwack Jets.

After a number of false starts and high hopes, FVN has learned that this was a unanimous decision.

FVN and chillTV have reached out to PJHL Commisioner Trevor Alto and Jets Owner Clayton Robinson for comment.

Robinson said in a statement to FVN: The Chilliwack Jets like everybody else in the hockey world are disappointed that the season had to be ended but the reality is the time had come. With no hope of games in the near future the kids were losing interest in practicing skills. The Chilliwack Jets at this time would like to thank all our community supporters and our billets for supporting us this season and hopefully next season we can be back to normal with fans in the stands. Over the next month or so keep an eye open as we will have some new player signing that will be announced on social media.