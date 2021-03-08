Salvation Army Abby Looking for Photos For 2022 Calendar

Abbotsford – The Salvation Army Centre of Hope – Abbotsford is looking for photographers and their work for the 2022 calendar.

Submissions are starting to come in for the 2022 Calendar Photo Contest – hosted by #TheSalvationArmy#Abbotsford#Mission.

Spring is on the way and the beauty in our communities should be captured and shared – we are accepting submissions until July 31st.

Find out more by visiting http://www.centreofhope.net/photocontest/



