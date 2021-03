Chilliwack – It’s a delicious event from The Valley Huskers Football Club

Need to fill your freezer! ? The Huskers have you covered! They are holding a March Meat sale. Check out the selection.

If you would like to order hit up your nearest Husker or Board Member and they will get you setup. Don’t know who to ask?

Shoot the Huskers an email to info@valleyhuskers.ca with your order and they will get you setup.