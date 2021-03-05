chillTV’s “Hames Hot Mic”, with Clint Hames: “Chilliwack City Councillor, Jason Lum”, Season 1, Episode 8 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn March 5, 2021

Fraser Valley – “Hames Hot Mic”, with Clint Hames: “Chilliwack City Councillor, Jason Lum”, Season 1, Episode 8.

Thank you to our gold level sponsor, Simpson Notaries! This week, Clint welcome’s the highly popular, multitasking Chilliwack City Councillor, Jason Lum who is also Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District! chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™ Watch all the past episodes of Hames Hot Mic here!: https://business.facebook.com/chilltv…​ OR, here on our YouTube playlist so you can watch through your smart TV: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

