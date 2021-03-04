Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair Postponed to Later in 2021 – Fair’s 75th Anniversary

Surrey – The BC Lower Mainland’s top spring event, the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, is being postponed due to Covid-19. Dates in the second half of the year are being considered with advice from health officials.

“Public safety rides high in the saddle for us,” states Shannon Claypool, President of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association. “We are planning another thrilling rodeo, but with less capacity to allow lots of physical distancing to a masked, fun-loving audience. We will work with health officials to determine when the event can be held safely.”

There are two factors that will determine when the event can occur: public safety of Covid-19 and the removal of border restrictions so that competitors, livestock, and entertainment can enter into Canada.

The Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair is traditionally held on the Victoria Day weekend each year; however, last year’s event was cancelled by organizers along with most rodeos and fairs around the world. The event will resume occurring each Victoria Day weekend (May 20-23) in 2022.

The roots of this event goes back 133 year’s to the community’s first fair. By far, the star of the event is the rodeo, which will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association is the community-based, non-profit organization that manages the world-famous Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey, British Columbia.

The Association is also responsible for the year-round management of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, which consists of 90 acres and eight facilities. The site hosts 1,000 events annually, ranging from trade shows and concerts to sports events and community meetings. The Association pivoted during the pandemic to also rent space for film shoots and currently hosts the set the Superman and Lois television show.

Every year, student leaders receive scholarships and youth programs receive resources from the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, which was created by the Association to support the community’s future.

For more information please visit: www.CloverdaleRodeo.com