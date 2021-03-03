Chilliwack Coliseum and the Chiefs Present Spring Break/Learn to Skate

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs offer a 4-day Beginners Learn to Skate Program hosted by Chiefs Skills Coach Clayton Krahn, during the second week of spring break 2021.

Coaches will be wearing masks and gloves while assisting players on the ice. Dates and Times: Monday March 22nd – 930-1030 AM Tuesday March 23rd- 930-1030 AM Wednesday March 24th- 930-1030 AM Thursday March 25th- 930-1030 AM

All Sessions are at the Chilliwack Coliseum (secondary rink) Cost: $100 + GST ($105.00) Players require: Skates, helmets. Elbow pads and gloves are recommended.

Please download and fill out registration form and email to brad@chilliwackchiefs.net to confirm your spot.