Living with Crohn’s? – Fraser Valley Support Group Meeting

Posted By: Don Lehn March 2, 2021

Fraser Valley – If you are living with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or if you have a loved one who does, we welcome you to join us from the comfort of your home to meet new faces from communities across BC/Yukon. 
Our time together will give us the opportunity to share experiences, learn from one another, build new relationships, and maintain a strong community. We will have the opportunity to discuss topics related to IBD. *sharing is optional
Meetings are held on the Zoom platform. Zoom meetings allow you to attend from anywhere in BC/Yukon. *zoom account is not needed to join

Contact Teri to register. The link to join will be sent to you the day before the meeting. tmcgeachie@crohnsandcolitis.ca or 250-213-7761.

Tuesday, March 16th
Fraser Valley West BC
7:00pm – 8:30pm
Group lead – Hailey Kolenda

