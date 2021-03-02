Living with Crohn’s? – Fraser Valley Support Group Meeting

Fraser Valley – If you are living with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or if you have a loved one who does, we welcome you to join us from the comfort of your home to meet new faces from communities across BC/Yukon.

Our time together will give us the opportunity to share experiences, learn from one another, build new relationships, and maintain a strong community. We will have the opportunity to discuss topics related to IBD. *sharing is optional

Meetings are held on the Zoom platform. Zoom meetings allow you to attend from anywhere in BC/Yukon. *zoom account is not needed to join



Contact Teri to register. The link to join will be sent to you the day before the meeting. tmcgeachie@crohnsandcolitis.ca or 250-213-7761.

Tuesday, March 16th

Fraser Valley West BC

7:00pm – 8:30pm

Group lead – Hailey Kolenda