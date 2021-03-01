Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks at Mission’s Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence and Eagle Ridge Hospital

Surrey/Port Moody/Mission – On Monday. Fraser Health provided the following information regarding COVID-19 in our region:

Assisted Living:

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission. A resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence is an assisted living and independent living facility that is owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences. The resident is currently in self-isolation at their home in assisted living.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to proactively implement the following measures:

Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has, in partnership with long-term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.

Acute Care:

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Eagle Ridge Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Ten patients at Eagle Ridge Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

The emergency department at Eagle Ridge Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of Eagle Ridge Hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, is informing families of patients who are unable to share this information is underway.

Schools:

Fraser Health is working closely with the Surrey School District to manage a COVID-19 exposure at Cindrich Elementary School.

An individual at the school tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern. Only those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts need to be tested and have been contacted. The school will remain open.

As these are variants that are new to our communities and more easily transmissible, Fraser Health is working to identify any further connected variant cases to ensure immediate isolation and case management to prevent further transmission.

The variant strain can transmit more quickly and easily but does not interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, nor affect our ability to test for the virus.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

