chillTV’s NOW HEAR THIS!, with Andy Rolleman: “The Hearing Test Experience” – Episode 4 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s NOW HEAR THIS!, with Andy Rolleman: “The Hearing Test Experience” – Episode 4.

In the season premiere of Now Hear This for 2021, host Andy Rolleman is joined by Jaqueline Lemay to give prospective hearing clients an understand of what to expect, or rather, what you should expect in terms of the actual ‘hearing test, and the type of service you should receive from your hearing professional.

Also, when a hearing issue becomes an ’emergency’.

You can ask Andy questions directly by email at rolleman@nexgenhearing.com

