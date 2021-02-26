Trans Mountain Construction Updates – Hope/Popkum

Fraser Valley/Edmonton – This is the Trans Mountain Construction Update for Hope/Popkum issued February 26.

Othello Road to Popkum Right-Of-Way Preparation

*The majority of work has been suspended due to winter weather and will resume when conditions permit safe work to continue.

Preparatory activities will commence in a series of phases along the existing pipeline right-of-way, including surveying, flagging and staking as well as location of utilities.

Popkum Construction Office and Yard

*Work at this site is currently underway.

This temporary infrastructure site, located on the Popkum Indian Reserve No. 1, has been developed and is owned by the Popkum First Nation. This site will be used for office facilities, a construction yard for storage of equipment, pipe, and other construction material during construction of the Expansion Project in the Coquihalla-Hope region.

Laidlaw Road Stockpile Site

*Work at this site is currently underway.

This site may be used for the delivery and storage of construction materials and equipment, including stockpiling and staging of pipe; installation of temporary office buildings or trailers to support construction crews building the pipeline and associated facilities; transportation of materials and equipment to and from the site.

Ohamil Camp Community

The Ohamil Camp Community, located on Ohamil Reserve No. 1, will house approximately 350 people working on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Coquihalla Summit to Othello Road Right-of-Way Preparation

*Work may begin as early as May, pending weather conditions

Preparatory activities will commence in a series of phases along the existing pipeline right-of-way, including surveying, flagging and staking as well as location of utilities.

