Chilliwack Society for Community Living – Recipient of Canadian Nonprofit Employer of Choice

Toronto/Chilliwack – Earlier this month, Hilborn Charity eNews together with partner CCEOC Inc. congratulated the recipients of the sixth annual Canadian Nonprofit Employer of Choice™ (NEOC)

Award. This year, 12 organizations from across Canada fulfilled program requirements to be named a Canadian Nonprofit Employer of Choice.

The 2020 award recipients are:

• UNICEF Canada (ON)

• Operation Eyesight (AB)

• Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services (ON)

• Louis Brier Home and Hospital (BC)

• Alberta Retired Teachers’ Association (AB)

• Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada (ON)

• Chilliwack Society for Community Living (BC)

• Newcomer Women’s Services (ON)

• Canadian Mental Health Association – York Region (ON)

• Canadian Mental Health Association – Peel Region (ON)

• York Support Services Network (ON)

• Richmond Hospital Foundation (BC)

All winners successfully completed the NEOC Organizational Profile and Employee Commitment Survey achieving a minimum overall score of 75% to qualify for the award. In a quest to create “decent workplaces” thought leaders are debunking the myth that employees in the nonprofit sector are willing (and should be expected) to work in exchange for the opportunity to “do

good.”

Today, talented people can find a socially meaningful career outside a traditional nonprofit organization, which intensifies the competition for qualified staff. Nonprofit employers of choice generally do a better job of attracting and retaining talent due to: superior HR management; strong organizational cultures; clarity around job expectations; and relevant training and career development.

The Nonprofit Employer of Choice™ (NEOC) Award is a tool that measures a nonprofit’s Leadership attributes, HR practices and employee opinions. The NEOC program provides a framework to evaluate an organization’s talent management issues and start constructing a corrective plan of action. This program further enables the board and senior staff to probe and analyze the issues and start the transformational change needed to achieve the impact the donor rightly expects.

Other supporting partners of the NEOC Award program include Canada helps and the Sustainability Network. Applications to participate in the 2021 NEOC Award program will be accepted starting March 1, 2021. https://neoc.ca/