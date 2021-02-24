2021 Vancouver Virtual International Boat Show February 24 – 27

Vancouver – The past year has proven to be an unprecedented period of time for British Columbians and populations around the globe, as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to evolve. With restrictions remaining in place and travel being discouraged, now more than ever, interest in boating is surging.

The Virtual Vancouver International Boat Show will provide an opportunity for consumers to set themselves up for the fast approaching boating season.

Due to continued health protocols that prevent public gatherings, the 2021 Vancouver International Boat Show is going virtual this year, and it will continue to live up to the event’s rich history of providing consumers a wide range of options and displays featuring the newest and most innovative boats, product, services, accessories, and more.

In the past, the show was floatring at BC Place and Coal Harbour.

The show runs from February 24 – 27, 2021.

Virtual Vancouver International Boat Show Hours:

• Wednesday – Friday 11am – 7pm• Saturday 9am – 5pm



Western Canada’s largest consumer boating event, the Vancouver International Boat Show is owned by the Boating BC Association and produced by Canadian Boat Shows.



Connect with the Vancouver International Boat Show at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VanBoatShow/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boatingbc/

Twitter: @boatingbc