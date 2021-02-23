Rhythm Of The Dance – Virtual Performance at Abbotsford Centre March 17- 21 – Tickets Available On Line

Abbotsford – Rhythm Of The Dance is one of the two best known and most booked Irish dance productions of the past decades, performing before huge audiences. Sadly, the theaters which have presented them every year, have been silenced throughout the world by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Dance Company Of Ireland, which produces Rhythm Of The Dance, has teamed with the service WatchLive and created a fresh new production which will be made available throughout the world over the Irish celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Abbotsford Centre will host this virtual performance, bringing the passion and excitement of Rhythm of the Dance to your homes starting Wednesday, March 17 to Sunday, March 21, 2021. This virtual event is recorded in front of a live audience and features award-winning dancers, excellent musicians and foot-tapping passion. Audiences worldwide love Irish dance. Find more information or purchase tickets at abbotsfordcentre.ca.

View Rhythm of the Dance teaser here: https://youtu.be/kLAhb6Oo-IY