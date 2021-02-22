Chiefs Trade Woodhouse to West Kelowna for Future Considerations

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded the playing rights of 2000-born forward Ben Woodhouse to the West Kelowna Warriors in exchange for future considerations.

“Firstly, we want to thank Ben for all his hard work and commitment during the time he was here.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney.

“This has been a roller-coaster season on a number of fronts.

Ultimately, this trade was made in an effort to put Ben Woodhouse in the best possible position to obtain an NCAA scholarship. West Kelowna had an opportunity to provide Ben with that chance so we made the move in the best interests of the player.