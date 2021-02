Chilliwack – The next meeting of the Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack will be on Thursday, March 4th at 7:00 PM and will be offered by web conference.

The featured speaker will be Dr Richard Wassersug and Isaac Nikolai Fox. They will be speaking about the benefits of exercise for Prostate Cancer survivors. Attendees may ask questions on the chat line.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506.