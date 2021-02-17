Fraser Health Declares COVID Outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital

Mission – Fraser Health is sharing the following information about COVID-19 outbreaks in our region:

Long-term care

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Mountain View Manor, a long-term care facility in Delta that is owned and operated by Fraser Health.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

Acute

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital after evidence of transmission in the PATH and Medicine units.

Three patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to two units, which are temporarily closed to admissions. The hospital, including the Emergency Department, remains fully operational.

Fraser Health continues to implement precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak. Mission Memorial Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.