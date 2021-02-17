Abby PD Searching For Suspect Who Stole A Ladder Then Tried to Climb Onto An Apartment Balcony

Abbotsford – Early Wednesday morning @4:30AM, Abbotsford Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 33200 block of Robertson Ave. Officers spoke to the resident of a 2nd floor apartment who advised that she was awakened by a commotion on her balcony. She went to the balcony and observed a man she did not know climbing a ladder propped on her railing.

When the man saw the resident, he quickly climbed down the ladder and fled down the street, looking over his shoulder as he ran. It appears that the ladder had been stolen from a nearby work vehicle.

It is unknown at this time what the suspect’s intentions were.

The suspect is described as standing 6’ feet tall and heavyset. He was wearing a dark jacket and grey sweatpants with a pair of shorts pulled over them.

As this investigation continues, the Abbotsford Police Department reminds residents to:

-Close and lock your balcony doors and accessible windows.

-Remove bikes, tools, or other valuable items that may attract thieves if left outside.

-If work tools and equipment must be left in a vehicle overnight, ensure they are secured within or to the vehicle to prevent theft (and their use to commit further offences).

-Turn on alarm systems and CCTV.

-Practice the #9pmRoutine (more info on WHAT is the 9 pm routine can be found here: https://bit.ly/31O5aG0)

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text AbbyPD at 222973 (abbypd).