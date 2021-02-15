Kent 125 – Memories Minute: Ted Westlin on his Agassiz life. An excerpt from a much longer podcast (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – This interview with Ted Westlin, best remembered perhaps as a longtime school teacher in Agassiz, is taken from a longer interview. For the complete story, go to YouTube and search for the podcasts under…Celebration 125: Podcast with Ted Westlin. Photos courtesy of the Agassiz-Harrison Museum and the books Ted refers to…Memories Volume 1 and 2…available at the museum. http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org. Thanks for your support in this non-profit project in association with the 125th-anniversary of the District of Kent (in 2020).
