Family Day Long Weekend in Surrey

Surrey – With the announcement of provincial public health orders extending through the Lunar New Year (February 12) and Family Day (February 15) long weekend, B.C. residents are being asked to celebrate the holidays safely.
City of Surrey, which is offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activity ideas to stay active and have fun over the long weekend, reminds citizens to avoid non-essential travel, practise social distancing and connect virtually with loved ones outside of their immediate household.
This upcoming long weeken, the city has some ideas to help you celebrate and connect safely in Surrey.
- Work out, skate or swim at recreation facilities in Surrey. Pre-booking is required and space is limited.
- Entertain kids with virtual activities including games, recipe ideas, DIY crafts and learning resources.
- Explore your local neighbourhood park or visit a nature trail nearest you.
- Take a self-guided walking tour of public art displays across the city using the interactive Surrey Arts & Culture Map.
- Check out Surrey Art Gallery’s Art in Motion, a series of video-based art lessons created by artists and educators using materials easily found at home.
- Learn basic vocal tricks and take a free online music lesson using simple household objects.
- Play tennis or pickleball or visit a playground from dawn until dusk.
- Register for a Historic Stewart Farm outdoor guided visit, try Mrs. Stewart’s chocolate chip cookie recipe, make a family flag, or read a book from the farm’s top five family friendly Victorian reading list.
- Take a heritage scavenger hunt leading up to Family Day or book a safe one-hour visit Wednesdays through Saturdays at the Museum of Surrey.
- Learn about your family history with Surrey Libraries using one of the largest family history collections in western Canada.
Find more activities at surrey.ca/online-programming and surrey.ca/events.
