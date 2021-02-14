Saturdays Winter “Storm” Wasn’t Much, But Sunday Thru Tuesday ……(Potential of Freezing Rain)

Fraser Valley – A second winter storm will arrive on Sunday and persist into Tuesday giving hazardous winter conditions to the Fraser Valley. While Vancouver Island and Western Washington got the worst and Metro Vancouver received a side swipe, Saturday’s storm really didn’t do much in the Valley.

Just wait ….

4:44 AM PST Sunday 14 February 2021

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Second winter storm arrives this morning.



The storm will begin as light snow late this morning when a Pacific front crosses the South Coast, become moderate tonight and intensify on Monday as another system reaches the region.



Snow accumulations are still uncertain at this time, but total snowfall could be 10-20 cm by Monday afternoon.



Periods of freezing rain are possible tonight through Monday morning over the West and Central Fraser Valley.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.