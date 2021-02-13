Saturdays Winter “Storm” Wasn’t Much, But Sunday ……

Fraser Valley – A second winter storm will arrive on Sunday and persist into Tuesday giving hazardous winter conditions to the Fraser Valley. While Vancouver Island and Western Washington got the worst and Metro Vancouver received a side swipe, Saturday’s storm really didn’t do much in the Valley.

Just wait ….

3:20 PM PST Saturday 13 February 2021

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Second winter storm arrives on Sunday.



A second winter storm will arrive on Sunday and persist into Tuesday giving hazardous winter conditions to the Fraser Valley.



Fraser Valley West – including Abbotsford:

The storm will begin as light snow on Sunday near noon and intensify overnight. Overnight, the snow will begin the struggle to change over to rain. Periods of freezing rain are possible during the transition. By Monday afternoon the transition to rain should be complete. Snow accumulations are uncertain as the timing of the transition is difficult to determine at this time.



Fraser Valley Central – including Chilliwack:

The storm will begin as light snow on Sunday afternoon or evening and intensify Monday morning. The snow will begin to change over to rain on Tuesday morning and periods of freezing rain are possible during the transition. By Tuesday afternoon the transition to rain should be complete. Snow accumulations are uncertain as the timing of the transition is difficult to determine at this time, but accumulations could be 10-20 cm by Tuesday.



Fraser Valley East – including Hope:

The storm will begin near midnight on Sunday night and continue to snow through Tuesday. Accumulations are uncertain at this time, but total amounts could be 15-25 cm.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.