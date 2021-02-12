Flair Swoops Back Into YXX

Abbotsford – In February 2020, Flair Airlines Ltd. said they were pulling out of the airport in Abbotsford (YXX) due to a lack of passengers and intense competition from rival budget carrier Swoop.

Flair says no passengers would (at that time) face cancellations as a result of the Abbotsford pullout, which will also end flights between the Lower Mainland city and Kelowna, Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Fast forward one year later and Flair posted to social media, that they were coming back to YXX.

Abbotsford, we heard you, and we’re coming! Service from #YXX begins August 2021. Plan now, and we will see you soon. #lowfares#flyflair

YXX Abbotsford Airport remains one of the financially healthier international airports in the country.

More to come.