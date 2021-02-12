chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Digging In”, Season 3, Episode 2 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 12, 2021

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “Digging In”, Season 3, Episode 2.

**This episode sponsored by Richard Procee for Chilliwack School Trustee!

Rachel & Geoff, disguised as Pippi & Jean-Claude, cement their new roles within “Chilliwack Tonight!” and the greater chillTV organization in the new tower at Five Corners, with a new target at Human Resources.

Tony Parchesi and “WackWord” are back as is the introduction of a new segment, “Old Samara”.

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Digging In”, Season 3, Episode 2 (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.