10AM Thursday UPDATE – Northbound Coquihalla Re-Opened After Fatal Accident, Snow, Slippery Conditions

Coquihalla – 10AM THURSDAY UPDATE – Highway 5 north of Hope, opened to traffic late yesterday evening after a multi-vehicle collision in the morning that claimed one life and injured several others, some seriously.



Fraser Valley Traffic Services (FVTS) confirmed this morning that this incident began with a report of a semi truck stopped in the northbound lanes of Highway 5 in the S-curves. An officer from FVTS responded and came upon the scene to find that during the time it took him to get there, a pickup truck had collided into the rear of stopped semi truck. The road conditions in the area of the collision were treacherous and caught many unaware which resulted in a cascading, chain-reaction collision involving at least two dozen vehicles, including passenger vehicles, semi trucks, and a bus.



As he was approaching the scene, the responding officer from FVTS was forced to take evasive action and, due to the severe road conditions, he, too collided with the concrete barrier. The police car was then hit from behind by jack-knifed semi truck that was not able to stop, injuring the police officer who watched through his rear-view mirror as he was about to be hit.



Police can confirm that severe road and weather conditions contributed significantly to this crash. Speed relative to conditions also played a factor, and police would like to remind motorists to drive according to the road and weather conditions. In this collision, slower speeds may not have prevented collisions due to the highway being glare ice, but slower speeds may have reduced injury. A number of rescue vehicles, including tow trucks and a BC ambulance were also involved in minor crashes as they arrived at the scene to render assistance.



Police are continuing to investigate and estimate that approximately 50 people were involved in this collision. The driver of the pickup (that struck the stopped semi), a man in his forties from the South Okanagan along with his dog died in the crash. Five people were taken to hospital with significant injuries, however only one remains in hospital with broken bones and is expected to recover. Of the remaining people involved, injuries ranged from minor to non-life threatening or requiring no medical intervention.



BC RCMP Traffic Services would like to extend its thanks to the many individuals, volunteers and agencies that responded to people in need by providing transportation, shelter and warmth to the individuals involved in this crash. Investigators report that they have received a significant amount of dash camera video from several sources that will aid the investigation however, at this time, no criminal charges are anticipated.

10 PM WEDNESDAY UPDATE – As of the 10PM UPDATE, the Northbound lanes of the Coquihalla re-opened.

ORIGINAL STORY FEBRUARY 10 – Southbound is open. Expect to encounter Compact Snow, Slippery Sections and Limited Visibility due to Blowing Snow.

4PM Update from RCMP

Fraser Valley Traffic Services, with assistance from Upper

Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, Integrated Collision Analysis and

Reconstruction Service, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure,

highway maintenance personnel and tow operators are continuing to work

in challenging conditions to deal with the aftermath of the

multi‑vehicle collision which took place this morning, claiming one

life and injuring many more, some critically.



The Town of Hope has once again opened the doors to its Warming Centre

and welcomed many of those uninjured while they wait for transportation

home or elsewhere. BC RCMP Traffic Services would like to recognize the

many individuals and agencies that have assisted with this collision,

including volunteers, who provided shelter, warmth and hot coffee to

many of those involved in this crash.



DriveBC.ca is reporting that Highway 5 north of Hope remains closed,

with no estimated time of reopening.



Fraser Valley Traffic Services is continuing to investigate, ensuring

that everyone involved has been accounted for and those requiring

medical attention have been identified and taken for treatment. At this

time, the total number of individuals involved, the extent and type of

injuries sustained and the number and type of vehicles involved is not

available. BC RCMP Traffic Services can confirm that one person has

died, several people sustained life‑threatening injuries, and a number

of others sustained injuries ranging from minor to non‑life

threatening.



Investigators will remain at the scene until such time as vehicles can

be towed and the highway is made safe for travel after the winter storm

that passed through the area this morning. Motorists may continue to

monitor DriveBC.ca for updates and consider delaying travel until

conditions are more favourable, or take alternate routes, if available.



The investigation remains ongoing and information is subject to change.

BC RCMP Traffic Services will provide a complete update on this

collision tomorrow, once all information has been received.

The latest on the #Coquihalla closure…



BC RCMP Traffic Services can confirm that at approximately 9:40 am this morning, Fraser Valley Traffic Services along with the BCAS and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 5, about 5 kilometres north of the Highway 3/Highway 5 split.



Investigators are in the very early stages of this investigation and information is subject to change, however it appears at this time that road/weather conditions in that area may be a significant contributing factor to this collision. There are an undetermined number of people injured and one person has died as a result of this crash. The type and significance of injuries is not known at this time.



Traffic control personnel are at the scene and Highway 5 Northbound is closed at the junction with Highway 3. Motorists can monitor DriveBC.ca for updates with respect to the highway closure.



Motorists are asked to obey the direction of traffic control personnel and consider delaying their travel plans or taking alternate routes.



Anyone with information regarding this collision, including dash camera video, is asked to call Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.