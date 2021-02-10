Harrison Festival Presents February Virtual Irish Music and Culture Series – February 21 to 27

Harrison – Beginning on February 21st, the Harrison Festival Society will continue to offer online alternatives to itsusual live programming with a series that focusses on the music of Ireland.

Following on the heels of a successful Christmas show “Cool Yule” in December, the Harrison Festival will offer three events: the Irish Fiddle Summit (Feb. 21 at 11am) featuring some of Irish traditional music’s finest fiddlers in an informal tune and story swapping session, Irish singer Karan Casey in concert (Feb. 27, 7pm) and workshop (Feb. 28, 11am), and a traditional tune learning workshop led by festival director Andy Hillhouse on Wednesday Feb. 24 at 7pm.

Continuing with the pedagogy, Andy Hillhouse will be teaching a 90 minute Zoom workshop in which participants will learn a jig and a reel. All melody instruments welcome, such as fiddle, flute, mandolin, and accordion.

To learn more about these events and to purchase passes, please visit the Festival’s website at Harrisonfestival.com