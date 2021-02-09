New Controversial Cultus Lake Trees Arrive – Planting to Start

Cultus Lake – Last November, the Cultus Lake Community Association went to Facebook to explain why 38 trees have been removed near Main Beach. This is to allow for the construction of parking Lot B.

New trees will be planted to replace the ones removed by a ratio of 2:1.

FVN spoke with Cultus Lake CEO Joe Lamb on the decision to make the change and improvements. That story is here.

Kathie Vander Helm posted updated pictures to the Facebook page Cultus Lake Residents:

43 of the many Parking lot replacement trees arrived Monday afternoon. All unloaded and will be planted in the next 2 months.