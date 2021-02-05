Snowfall Warning Saturday – 20 to 25cms For Coquihalla and Highway 3 Hope to Princeton

Fraser Valley – Before the cold and sun comes, its a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla and Highway 3 Hope to Princeton. Expect the potential of 20 to 25cms of snow before the Sun and freeze.

From Environment Canada:



3:54 PM PST Friday 05 February 2021

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 25 cm is expected.



A Pacific frontal system will begin to move into southern British Columbia early Saturday morning bringing significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.



Snow at times heavy is expected throughout Saturday for the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass sections. The heavier snow is expected to ease late Saturday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.



Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.