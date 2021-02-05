chillTV Premiering the Chilliwack School Board By-Election Debate – Friday February 5 @ 7PM

Fraser Valley – On February 5th, at 7 pm chillTV will be premiering the Chilliwack School Board By-Election Debate!

chillTV is proud to announce their sponsors, Simpson Notaries and Chilliwack Vineyard Community Church.

The moderator will be Clint Hames, former Mayor of Chilliwack and host of the new political interview program on chillTV, “Hames Hot Mic”.

Watch this space for more details!