Chilliwack Couple and Musical Duo Sing a New Song after Winning BCLC Set for Life

Vancouver/Chilliwack – Roger and Janet Champagne – also known as Champagne Country – may be tuning up their guitars and thinking about writing a new song called Set for Life after winning the Scratch & Win game’s top prize of $675,000.

“When I buy Set for Life tickets, I always give them to my wife to scratch,” Roger said.

“When I started to scratch the ticket and saw the symbols, I told Roger, ‘Cash, cash, cash,’” Janet recalled.

Added Roger, “As soon as I saw it, I said, ‘We are Set for Life!”

BCLC

The couple purchased its ticket at the AM/PM Food Mart in Chilliwack on Young Road and checked it at home. After digesting their win, Roger and Janet called family members in Ontario, who were at first incredulous and then quickly reminded them to plan a trip out east when it’s safe to do so.

“It doesn’t feel real yet, it’s unbelievable and really exciting,” Roger said.

“We are trying not to let this go to our heads,” Janet added.

The couple says it will use its prize to top-up its retirement and is also planning to move back to Ontario to be closer to family.

Did you know, in 2020, BCLC paid out more than $12 million in Set for Life prizes? Check out the Set for Life 20th anniversary contest, which gives players even more chances to win at setforlife.ca. Anyone can win and #YouCouldBeNext. Watch some amazing lottery winner stories at www.playnow.com/lottery/winners/you-could-be-next.

Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS or Android devices. Learn more about the BCLC Lotto! app here.

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.