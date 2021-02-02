Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer Early Bird Registration Extended to February 15

Chilliwack FC

Posted By: Don Lehn February 2, 2021

Chilliwack – Erring on the side of caution, Chilliwack FC has set up the spring registration with a payment plan for all programs offered. When you register for any spring program, your first payment will be zero (0) dollars, with the balance due on February 20, 2020.

Early bird pricing extended to February 15, 2021.

Click here for recreational program information and to register for Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer League.

Click here for recreational program information and to register for U4 Kick Start.

Click here for development program information and to register for U9-U18 Cascadia Soccer League.

Fee Structure

PROGRAMEARLY BIRD PRICING
U4 Kick Start 2017$70
U5 – U6 2015-2016$85
U7 – U8 2013-2014$125
U9 – U10 2011-2012$140
U11 – U12 2009-2010$155
U13 – U14 2007-2008$155
U15 – U18 2003-2006$155
