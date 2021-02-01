Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Death – Pedestrian Hit by Train – Between Yale Road Overpass and Allard Street

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are not saying much about a fatal collision involving a train and pedestrian on the tracks between Yale Road overpass and Allard Street.
This happened Monday afternoon just as it was getting dark (close to 5PM) on the CN tracks near Jespersons auto, across from the McDonalds.
RCMP ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.
