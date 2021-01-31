Sea to Sky Law Now Representing Valley Clients

Fraser Valley – Andrew Liggett with Sea to Sky Law is expanding representation into the Fraser Valley.

He personally moved his family to Chilliwack (and out of Metro Vancouver) and is broadening his clientele.

I have decades of experience helping with all family and estate related issues both routine tasks and difficult disputes, and of course solving business needs such as collections and negligence defences, and the usual business legal needs including corporate annual reports.

Keep us in mind for anyone needing help anywhere in the Metro – from Whiterock to Whistler and Sechelt to Abbotsford. See all our happy testimonials. We have 3 decades of successful experience helping thousands of people with their legal needs both Business and Personal especially Family Law such as marital separations, Business needs such as corporate annual reports and court actions, and Estate needs such as Probate and Will disputes.

WeCanHelp@seatoskylaw.com 778-728-0208