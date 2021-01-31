Agassiz Speedway Re-Vamps and Improves Website (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz – Agassiz Speedway has launched their new website. Still located at www.agassizspeedway.com, the site is new and improved with a huge thank-you to James Mackie for the rebuild.

The re-launch with a new builder was necessary as the old builder deleted a lot of their functionality which rendered parts of the site difficult to navigate and/or update.

Please feel free to check out the website. Note that there could still be some outdated info or links that may not work. Fine-tuning still needs to happen, but they wanted to ensure they got this up and running ASAP.

Let the track know if you note any changes that should be made, and they’ll get to it as quickly as they can.

Organizers are hopeful that racing will start on May 1.