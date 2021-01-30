Mission’s College Heights Trail Is Now Complete

District of Mission

Posted By: Don Lehn January 30, 2021

Mission – The District of Mission’s College Heights Trail upgrade now is complete. This upgrade enhances access, safety and overall experience for all trail patrons. Please use trail etiquette including, keeping your dog leashed and using provided trash receptacles for your refuse. http://ow.ly/qp7b50Dmpnx

