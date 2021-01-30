Mission – The District of Mission’s College Heights Trail upgrade now is complete. This upgrade enhances access, safety and overall experience for all trail patrons. Please use trail etiquette including, keeping your dog leashed and using provided trash receptacles for your refuse. http://ow.ly/qp7b50Dmpnx
Related Articles
IHIT Investigating – Body Of Chelsey Gauthier Found In Mission
Local Filmmakers Screening Documentary, “selfless” – Our Obsession With Selfies, Saturday November 16th In Abbotsford (VIDEO)
Holiday Transit For The Fraser Valley
Mission Hostage Situation Ends In Coquitlam Takedown
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Mission’s College Heights Trail Is Now Complete"