2021 Pink Shirt Day is February 24

Richmond/Fraser Valley – London Drugs and CKNW continue their long-standing support of Pink Shirt Day by returning as the official retail and media partner in 2021. The social movement of Pink Shirt Day lands on February 24 in 2021 and reinforces how everyone should be lifting each other up.

The positive and encouraging message reminds us that we are not alone and although we may not be joining in large social groups there is strength by working together to spread awareness of important social issues during these challenging times.

The latest statistics from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research indicate that 47 per cent of Canadian parent’s report having a child victim of bullying. The most common types of bullying experienced by youth today are verbal, social, physical, or cyber. And with everyone moving to online activities and courses there is an increased risk for cyber-bullying making it the most common form of bullying.