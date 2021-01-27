Fraser Valley – UFV Free Webinar February 4 – “Do you have knee pain, or care for people who do?”

In this talk, Dr. Gillian Hatfield and Jesse Charlton will discuss the biomechanical risk factors for knee osteoarthritis progression, and what current non-invasive and non-pharmacological treatment options are available for individuals with knee osteoarthritis. These conservative, biomechanical treatments include shoe orthotics and gait modification. The link between muscle activity and knee loading will be discussed, as will future research directions in this area.

Register: http://bit.ly/efcie-feb4-wor