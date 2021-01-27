Save On Foods at Cottonwood Centre Opens March 4

Chilliwack – Th re-vamp and renewal of Cottonwood Centre will unveil its first major facelift in a matter of weeks.

Save-On-Foods Cottonwood will be opening Monday, March 4th.

Cottonwood Management took to social media: Congratulations to the whole (MASSIVE) team involved in building the store, and the team that will now use it to serve the families & foodies of Chilliwack.

Still to come this spring, Old Navy, Church’s Chicken, Trevor Linden Club 16 Fitness and Cora Breakfast and Lunch.

The rumour mill continues as to what will happen to the old Sears building.