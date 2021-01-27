Fraser Health Declares a COVID-19 outbreak at Glenwood Seniors Community in Agassiz

Agassiz – -Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Glenwood Seniors Community in Agassiz. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Glenwood Seniors Community is a long term care facility that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living. The staff members are currently self-isolating at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to proactively implement the following measures:

Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.