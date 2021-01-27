Abby PD Investigating Tuesday Night Shots Fired Call – Purcell Ave and Wells Gray Ave

Abbotsford – Late Tuesday Night (@10:44 pm), Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Purcell Ave and Wells Gray Ave for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located bullet casings, however the vehicle(s) and suspects involved in this incident had fled the area. Witnesses advise that two vehicles were seen speeding from the area.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, speaking to witnesses and collecting CCTV. It is believed at this time that this is a targeted shooting, but the motive is unknown. Abbotsford Police Major Crime detectives have taken conduct of this investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of this intersection taken between 10:15 pm and 11:00 pm on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD file 2021-3649