Uber Eats Now in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – From Vancouver to Toronto, Calgary to Winnipeg and now Chilliwack– Uber Eats lets restaurants connect with new and hungry audiences, and a network of local delivery people. Uber Eats is available in over 120 cities across the country, expanding rapidly as more Canadians turn to delivery.

That includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

With dine-in prohibited or limited, COVID-19 has taken a toll on the restaurant industry across BC and Canada. Delivery platforms can offer a new revenue stream for local restaurants, providing access to a network of delivery people and an audience of new customers. With Uber Eats, restaurants can choose between flexible options like 0% pick-up, 7.5% for online ordering, and 15% for restaurants who use their own delivery staff in addition to our full-service option.

“These days, supporting your favourite restaurants isn’t always easy. We are excited to offer Uber Eats in 6 new markets in BC to help provide additional support for the struggling industry. We are committed to working with the city’s restaurant scene to bring you the best Abbotsford and Chilliwack has to offer at the touch of a button,” Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada.

HOW TO ORDER

Download the Uber Eats app – you can sign in using your Uber account or sign up to create a new one. Choose where to deliver – add your home, work or any other address you’d like. Browse local restaurants – search for your favourite meal or try something new. Check out with a tap – pay with your card on file or enter Promo Code 2021EATS for $30 off your first order (new users only; valid until February 28th, 2021) Track your order – watch as your order gets picked up and delivered to you. Rate your food and delivery.

If you are a restaurant and would like to understand how we can partner together, follow this link: https://www.ubereats.com/restaurant/signup