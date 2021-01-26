Kent 125 Podcast – Brian Antonson on the book “Slumach’s Gold” (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – As the Celebration 125 podcasts continue throughout 2021, looking at the history of the District of Kent, a new feature emerges, on occasion, that encompasses the entire Fraser Valley and deals not only with the past but the present. “Voices of the Valley”. We hope you enjoy them.

The first podcast is Brian Antonson with the mysterious tale of a long lost gold mine.

Antonson is the former Dean and Broadcast Department Head for BCIT.