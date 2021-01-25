Nominate B.C.’s Champions of Multiculturalism, Anti-Racism

Victoria – The Province is seeking nominations to honour individuals and organizations that are strengthening multiculturalism and taking a stand against racism and discrimination throughout B.C.

You can submit nominations for the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards for individuals, organizations and youth whose work has enhanced inclusion and cultural diversity, and reduced racism and discrimination in their communities.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/multiculturalism-anti-racism/multiculturalism/bc-multicultural-awards

The call for nominations closes at 5 p.m. (Pacific time), Feb. 22, 2021. There are three categories, with five awards in total:

Intercultural Trust Awards (two awards):

Provided to an outstanding organization or individual for their work in building intercultural trust and understanding and/or reducing racism and hate between communities

Breaking Barriers Award (two awards):

Provided to an outstanding organization or individual for their work in tackling systemic or institutional racism and reducing barriers for marginalized communities

Emerging Leader Award (one award):

Provided to an outstanding youth/young adult, aged 15 to 30, for their work in building intercultural trust, tackling racism or reducing barriers for marginalized communities

All nominees will receive a certificate of recognition. Award winners will receive plaques. The youth award recipient will receive $5,000 to donate to a not-for-profit organization of their choice to further promote multiculturalism and anti-racism.

Nominations will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges made up of members of the provincial Multicultural Advisory Council and a former award recipient.

British Columbia’s Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards ceremony will take place virtually in late March to coincide with the annual International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.