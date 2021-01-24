Jackpot! Lotto 6/49 Ticket Sold in Aldergrove wins $4.2M

Aldergrove – A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Aldergrove has won big, matching all six numbers from across Canada along with a ticket purchased in Quebec to split the $8 million jackpot (for $4.2 million each) in Saturday night’s draw.

The six winning numbers were 5, 17, 21, 29, 41, and 43.

In addition, one ticket bought in North Vancouver has won the $1 million Guaranteed Prize.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

In 2020, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $106 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49. Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST). Anyone can win, and #YouCouldBeNext! Watch some amazing lottery winner stories online. Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million.

Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices.

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.