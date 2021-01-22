Chilliwack FC Congrats Taylor Colby On Capilano Commitment

Posted By: Don Lehn January 22, 2021

Chilliwack/North Vancouver – Congratulations to #ChilliwackFC alumnus Taylor Colby on committing to @capilanoblues university soccer team.

Taylor started in the CFC mini ball program at the age of five. She played for several teams, including winning a provincial championship.

Taylor credits the coaching, training and mentorship of Glenn Wilson and Josh Hall at Chilliwack FC, as well as Woody Bradford and Ian Knight of Fraser Valley Metro, and Danny Pietramala and Mark Slater of Fraser Valley BCSPL, as being instrumental in helping her achieve her soccer goals.

