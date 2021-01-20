Rate My Agent Releases Top Agents List for Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – David Tsen of Sutton West Coast Realty has been named the top agent in Abbotsford for 2020 by Rate-My-Agent.com. The well-known review site analyzes all the ratings and reviews on the site to compile a list of the Top Real Estate Agents in Abbotsford.

In ranked order, lowest to highest, the agents are:

9. Vaneet Sethi

8. Brian Deol

7. Kristy Dusdal

6. Megan Bartsch

5. Elena Schneider

4. Sue Marples

3. Effie Sachami

2. Marcus Ortner

1. David Tsen

Chris McRae of Homelife Advantage Realty Ltd has been named the top agent in Chilliwack for 2020 by Rate-My-Agent.com. The review site analyzes all the ratings and reviews on the site to compile a list of the Top Real Estate Agents in Chilliwack.

In ranked order, lowest to highest, the agents are:

10. Denny Friesen

9. Serena Laye

8. Nick Baer

7. Cory Silbernagel

6. Gonzalo Santos

5. Shane Setter

4. Chris Gale

3. Sarah Toop

2. Steve Mainse

1. Chris McRae