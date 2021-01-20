16 Year Old Chilliwack Mustang Lacrosse Player Drafted By Adanacs

Chilliwack/Coquitlam – When you’re a teenager and drafted by the bigger club in your sport, that is an accomplishment.

16 year old Nathaniel Leroux from Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse/Mustangs has done just that.

Nathaniel was drafted 24th overall in the BCJALL Junior A draft by the WLA Coquitlam Adanacs last Thursday (January 14).

His playing resume is quite impressive:

• Played for Chilliwack Mustangs box lacrosse (Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association) for 9 seasons

• Mustangs Team MVP 2016-2019

• Mustangs Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018

• Junior Stealth MVP 2017 • Aces Field Lacrosse Travel Team 2017-2020

• Named to Fraser Valley field lacrosse team for BC Summer Games 2018

• Named to TeamBC Bantam box lacrosse team 2018

• Named Captain of TeamBC U15 field lacrosse team 2019

• Chilliwack Hawks Field Lacrosse Most Outstanding Offensive Player 2019

• Sardis Secondary School Field Lacrosse Rookie of the Year 2019/2020

• Named to TeamBC U18 field lacrosse team 2020

Mike Ortutay, the VP Operations for Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse told FVN that the entire organization is very proud of Nathaniel and knows his career is really just taking off.