FVRD Wants Your Feedback on the Draft 2021-2025 Financial Plan

Fraser Valley – The FVRD is seeking public feedback on the draft 2021-2025 Financial Plan [PDF – 7 MB]. The FVRD manages approximately 120 separate service area budgets which are updated annually and are based on a five-year period.

The public is invited to review the draft plan and provide feedback via email by January 26 in advance of the January 28 Board meeting.

The draft plan contains summary level information as well as details on Electoral Area Area-Wide Services, Regional Services and Sub-Regional Services.

In reviewing the Plan, the public should note there are a number of unique service area budgets that apply to specific Electoral Areas and also budgets which apply to sub-sets of properties within an Electoral Area. To see a full impact of taxation for the proposed budgets in your member municipality or Electoral Area, please review the ‘resources’ section at the end of the presentation.