Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse Registration Starts Wednesday January 20

Chilliwack – With the continued uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and public health orders, Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse will be taking a different approach to registration for the 2021 season.

Things start with an eight week winter development session during February and March. Beginning in April, Mustangs will transition to League Season (subject to public health orders being lifted and approval of Phase 3 competitive lacrosse). In the event that BC is still in Phase 2 lacrosse in April, the Mustangs will continue with a further package of development sessions. Complete cost of registration for development sessions and league season combined will not exceed the normal season rates. Please refer to 2020-2021 Registration Rates below.

Winter Development Sessions