NOTE CHANGE IN START POINT – Mission Anti-Bullying Rally Sunday, January 17 @ 3pm

Mission – UPDATE: New START location for Mission’s ANTI-BULLYING RALLY ROUTE in support of Michelle and all other victims to be held on Sunday, Jan.17th @ 3:00 pm.

After the outrage of a video taped bullying incident of a Mission teen, a rally in her honour and to protest bullying in general , is in Mission on Sunday afternoon.

It will start at Staples at Junction Shopping Centre and head in the direction of Mission raceway.

H S Kenny Braich who has been vocal about politics in Mission on Facebook, is partially promoting this. In his Facebook post he thanked Aj Gopinath, Clark Griswold Jahn, the District of Mission , Mission RCMP, Mission Fire Rescue Service and others.

Adam Suleman is a candidate in the upcoming Chilliwack School Board by-election with a background as an educator, mental health advocate, and business analyst.

He released a statement on the assault:

I learned about the upsetting and inappropriate incident that involved bullying at Ecole Heritage Park Middle School in Mission.All school districts have a responsibility to ensure that bullying incidents, such as this one,do not continue. I believe this can be achieved by facilitating programs that foster unity and respect for each other and that focus on improved mental health support for students.

In my eight-year career as a mental health advocate, I have experienced, observed,and learned about the devastating and life-long impacts of bullying on students and their families.As a visible minority, I know how it feels to be singled out due to stereotypes and misunderstandings surrounding people that look like me.

Students should always expect that their personal spaces are respected by their peers, but especially right now with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Those responsible for physically assaulting the student in this incident must be held accountable for their abhorrent actions.I send my thoughts and best wishes for recovery and healing to the student and to their family.