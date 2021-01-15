chillTV “Hames Hot Mic”, with Clint Hames: “Dr. Carin Bondar”, Series Premiere, January 14, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s “Hames Hot Mic”, with Clint Hames: “Dr. Carin Bondar”, Series Premiere, January 14, 2021.

chillTV is pleased to present the series premiere of “Hames Hot Mic”, a new political/current issues talk show for Chilliwack!

Clint Hames is former Chilliwack Mayor and frequent host of political events on chillTV including election night coverage for the 2019 Federal Election, and the 2020 Provincial election, and we’re thrilled to have him at the helm of our new program!

In this premiere episode, Dr. Carin Bondar, UFV Adjunct Professor and reknowned “biologist with a twist”, and now a Candidate for School Trustee in the upcoming Chilliwack School Board by-election, is interviewed.

Clint will endeavour to interview all the school trustee candidates in the coming weeks, and after the election expect to see all matter of local political issues.

Watch this space for more details!

